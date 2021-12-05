Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Update

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,730,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 28,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -254.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRO. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

