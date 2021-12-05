Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Update

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,730,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 28,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of MRO stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -254.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on MRO. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
