CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in V.F. by 101.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

