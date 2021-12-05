CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,390 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.