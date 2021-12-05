Ellevest Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM stock opened at $182.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $137.70 and a 1 year high of $188.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

TM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.