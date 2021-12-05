Head-To-Head Survey: Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) & Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) and Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) are both mid-cap companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Life Time Group and Planet Fitness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Time Group 0 4 6 0 2.60 Planet Fitness 0 3 8 0 2.73

Life Time Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.20%. Planet Fitness has a consensus target price of $96.45, indicating a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Planet Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Planet Fitness is more favorable than Life Time Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Life Time Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Planet Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Planet Fitness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Life Time Group and Planet Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Time Group N/A N/A N/A Planet Fitness 8.51% -9.30% 3.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Life Time Group and Planet Fitness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Time Group $948.38 million 3.93 N/A N/A N/A Planet Fitness $406.62 million 17.17 -$14.99 million $0.56 143.93

Life Time Group has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Fitness.

Summary

Planet Fitness beats Life Time Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc. engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment comprises operations with respect to all Corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment involves the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores. The company was founded by Michael Grondahl and Marc Grondahl in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

