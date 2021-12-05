Ellevest Inc. Buys 695 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 3,021.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $945,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $32.44 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.85 million, a PE ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.