Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 359.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 306,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 239,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $124.83 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day moving average is $124.48.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

