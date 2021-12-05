Martin P. Connor Sells 3,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $69.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 640.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 478,924 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,640.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 300,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 448,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 279,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

