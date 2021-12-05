Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 34,624 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,225,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,236,000 after buying an additional 1,498,851 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 185.0% during the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 83,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 53,959 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 330,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,478,000 after buying an additional 30,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,941,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,297,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ opened at $84.58 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $72.98 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.23.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

