Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CENT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 280,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 165,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 143,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Separately, Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.54. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.