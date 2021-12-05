The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,051 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Howard Hughes worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,546,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,657,000 after purchasing an additional 110,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $88.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

