Jason Wudi Sells 7,401 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $237,350.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 112.4% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,075,000 after buying an additional 10,674,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after buying an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,357,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,312,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,197,000 after acquiring an additional 324,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,079 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

