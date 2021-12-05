Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,205 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.17% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWAN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 58,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 170,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the period.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Shares of SWAN opened at $36.02 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.