Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,048 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.7% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 184,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $382.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.45 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $398.45 and its 200-day moving average is $389.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

