Csenge Advisory Group Raises Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 851.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8,208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $27.11 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.