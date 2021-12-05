Csenge Advisory Group Has $987,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $176.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.46. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

