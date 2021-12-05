Ellevest Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,687,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Invesco by 1,902.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,819 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 351.5% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,575 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 47.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,830,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,741,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVZ stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

