Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 478 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

IYJ opened at $107.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.51.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

