Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 269.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.59.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $191.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $134.53 and a 1-year high of $210.16. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

