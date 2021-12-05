Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

MMP opened at $45.52 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.