Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 3,504 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE DCI opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

