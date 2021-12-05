Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) were down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 45,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 60,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.52% of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

