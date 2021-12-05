TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in November

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
TAG Immobilien stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35.
TAG Immobilien Company Profile
Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.