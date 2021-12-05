TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in November

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

TAG Immobilien stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.