Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Short Interest Update

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 486,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Mechel PAO by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 455,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mechel PAO by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 57,248 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Mechel PAO by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 162,753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mechel PAO by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 108,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Mechel PAO stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. Mechel PAO has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

