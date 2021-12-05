$139.01 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce sales of $139.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.93 million to $141.10 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $124.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $558.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.50 million to $559.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $600.11 million, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $607.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

VRA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $100,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 304.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at $1,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

