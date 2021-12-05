Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 730 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Relx were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 421.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE RELX opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

