NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 272 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after buying an additional 1,596,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,385,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after buying an additional 551,575 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,815,000 after buying an additional 388,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,650,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CPB opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

