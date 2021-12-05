Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

THS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

NYSE THS opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

