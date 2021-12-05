Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 59.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 43,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $893.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.50 and a beta of -0.29. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

