Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,642,000 after buying an additional 47,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,494,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,114.44 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 230.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,405.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,306.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,713.24.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.