Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $550,000 in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $207.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.23. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.93 and a 52-week high of $211.60.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

