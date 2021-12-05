Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at $49,759,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,336 shares of company stock worth $8,595,575. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSIS opened at $89.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.52.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

