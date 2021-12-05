Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $575,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 45,363 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $129.08 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.60.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

