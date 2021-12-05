Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,852,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.70.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.04. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.39 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.