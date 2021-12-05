Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,620,000 after acquiring an additional 102,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after acquiring an additional 145,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,254,000 after acquiring an additional 360,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after acquiring an additional 510,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,193,000 after acquiring an additional 203,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NSA. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $62.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.