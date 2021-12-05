Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 91,907 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,907 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

