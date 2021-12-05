The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.09 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.38.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

