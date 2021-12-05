Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,984 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEI opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

