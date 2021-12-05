Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,877 shares of company stock worth $137,395. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

