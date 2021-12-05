Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,403 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,516,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Clorox by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $168.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.77. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

