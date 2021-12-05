11,585 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.