11,585 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76.

