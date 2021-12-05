Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 5,976 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of PDP opened at $91.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.46. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.43 and a 12 month high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

