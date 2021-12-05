Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Murphy USA worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $184.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.93. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.47 and a 12 month high of $187.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.