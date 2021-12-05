Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 338 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $40,016,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Novavax by 414.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Novavax by 96.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $7,544,328.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,499 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.61, for a total transaction of $1,774,338.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,224.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,971 shares of company stock valued at $45,847,142. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVAX opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.64.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. Novavax’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

