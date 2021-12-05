AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in WD-40 by 128.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $224.55 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.79.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

