AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 183 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $124.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.59. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.