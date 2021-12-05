AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 604 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.09.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

