Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes $106,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPST. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Upstart by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.55.

UPST stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion and a PE ratio of 214.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.36. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,012,031 shares of company stock worth $470,946,477. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

