Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $11.37 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of STORE Capital worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

