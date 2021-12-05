MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,525,000 after purchasing an additional 224,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,387,000 after acquiring an additional 198,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGE Energy by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MGE Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered MGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $75.69 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

